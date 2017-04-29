Early voting ends Tuesday

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Election

You still have a chance to vote early in the May 6 city council and school board elections.

Early voting continues Monday and Tuesday.

Polls will be open for extended hours Tuesday.

Times and locations of early voting for the various races are listed below.

ALVORD

Early voting for the Alvord ISD bond election will take place at Alvord City Hall, 215 West Elm St. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

AURORA

Voting for Aurora’s general election and Northwest ISD’s bond and school board elections will be at Aurora City Hall, 303 Derting Rd.

Voting will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYD

Early voting for the Boyd School Board election is at the Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BRIDGEPORT

Early voting for Bridgeport School Board will take place at the district administration building, 2107 15th Street. Early voting is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday with extended voting hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CHICO

Early voting for the city of Chico and Chico ISD elections is at Chico Elementary School, room 140. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

DECATUR

Early voting for the Decatur School Board and Wise County Water Supply District elections will take place in the council chambers at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut. Voting will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWARK

Early voting for the city of Newark and the Northwest ISD proposed school bond and board election is at Newark City Hall, 209 Hudson St. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

NORTHWEST

Rhome residents voting in the Northwest ISD bond election can vote at Chisholm Trail Middle School, 583 FM 3433. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

RUNAWAY BAY

Early voting for the city of Runaway Bay’s election is at 101 Runaway Bay Drive. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.