Early voting continues Monday

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Election

Early voting in the Nov. 7 election will continue for a second week beginning Monday.

The early voting period began last Monday, and through Friday, 316 votes had been cast.

Seven Texas constitutional amendment propositions are on this year’s ballot. Voters in Paradise are voting on city council and school board races. Decatur voters are considering a Wise County Water Supply District proposition on their ballot.

Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday through Friday, Nov. 3 except for Tuesday, Oct. 31, when polls will be open extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The main early voting location is the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Early voting is also taking place at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St.