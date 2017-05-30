Early voting begins Monday

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 21, 2017

Tags: Election

It’s time to flex your civic duty muscles once again, as early voting for the Nov. 7 election begins Monday.

Everyone in Wise County will vote on seven Texas constitutional amendment propositions. For a full list of those amendments along with analysis provided by the League of Women Voters of Texas, see a related story.

Voters in Paradise will have some additional decisions to make, as both the city council and school board will hold elections.

The Paradise City Council election features two contested races. Chris Harris and Robert Owensby are running for Place 4, while Michael Robertson and John Ward are running for Place 5.

The Paradise School Board features four contested races. Heath Smith, Kevin Howerton and Deidre Wise are running for Place 3; Jan Cosgrove, Jody Yates and Susie Burt are running for Place 4; Chad Cox and Scott Cox are running for Place 5; and Kendall Williams, Renea Remmele and Mike Christensen are running for Place 7 for an unexpired term.

Candidates in both elections were invited to answer a survey provided by the Wise County Messenger. Read their responses elsewhere in the Messenger.

Voters in the city of Decatur will see another Wise County Water Supply District proposition on their ballot.

The special election for the water district is required due to the city annexing property since the last election in May. Each time land is annexed, residents in the water district are required to approve the newly annexed areas in order to levy the water district tax rate on those newly annexed properties. The vote will not affect the current tax rate.

The same four early voting locations used in recent elections will once again be polling locations for the two weeks of early voting. The main early voting location is the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Early voting will also be held at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St.

With election day voting consolidated to four polling locations based on precincts for this election, Wise County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader said voters may want to take advantage of early voting.

“During early voting, you can vote at any four of our locations, no matter where you live,” she said.

On election day, voters must vote in the precinct where they live.

Early voting will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Oct. 23 through Nov. 3 with special extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 27. Those ballots must be received at the elections office by Election Day.

For a sample ballot and a list of both early voting and election day polling places and times, visit votewise.org.

As with recent elections, voters in Texas will still be required by state law to present a photo ID at the polls, but voters who do not have a valid photo ID can fill out a reasonable impediment declaration form as long as they present one of the other acceptable forms of identification including: