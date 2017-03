Eagles, Bulls compete at district

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport UIL, Decatur, Decatur UIL, UIL

Decatur and Bridgeport high school UIL academic teams finished third and fifth, respectively, at the District 9-4A meet this week.

The Eagles secured 209 points for a third-place finish, while Bridgeport placed fifth with 72 points. Argyle High School ran away with the meet scoring 765 points. Gainesville placed second with 277.

The DHS current issues team placed first, and Faith Meyers won an individual district title in headline writing. The top three in each event advance to regional competition April 8 at A&M Commerce.

Complete results are as follows:

Sweepstakes: 1. Argyle 765, 2. Gainesville 277, 3. Decatur 209, 4. Frisco Lebanon Trail 98, 5. Sanger 94, 5. Bridgeport 72, 6. Krum 62

Current Issues: Team: 1. Decatur; 2. Regi Lane, Bridgeport; 3. Ben Waddill, Decatur; 5. Patrick August, Decatur

Computer Applications: 5. Allan Allsbrooks, Decatur

Computer Science: Team: 3. Bridgeport; 6. Dimitri Gilbert, Decatur

Feature Writing: 5. Taylor Durham, Decatur; 6. Marcus Pena, Decatur

Headline Writing: 1. Faith Meyers, Decatur; 4. Marcus Pena, Decatur; 6. Nate Carr, Decatur

Lincoln-Douglas: 5. Casey Jones, Bridgeport

Literary Criticism: Team: 2. Decatur; 6. Kendall Martin, Decatur; 6. Allison Garland, Decatur

Journalism: 2. Decatur

News Writing: 2. Madison Scroggins, Decatur; 5. Taylor Durham, Decatur

One-Act Play: 3. Bridgeport; 3. Decatur

Persuasive Speaking: 3. Karl Davila, Decatur; 5. Casey Jones, Bridgeport

Poetry Interpretation: 4. Holli Birdsong, Bridgeport

Prose Interpretation: 5. John Mauk, Bridgeport

Ready Writing: 2. Presley Dailey, Decatur; 4. Travis Young, Decatur

Social Studies: Team: 2. Decatur; 2. Emily Boyd, Decatur

Spelling and Vocabulary: Team: 2. Decatur; 2. Elizabeth Warren, Decatur; 4. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport; 6. Emily August, Decatur