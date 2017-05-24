Ducks seek new homes

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017



Dozens of ducks are looking for new homes after being removed from a home in Wise County.

The Humane Society of North Texas removed 89 adult ducks and 55 ducklings last week. The Humane Society also took a piglet, five rabbits, two kittens and 10 guinea hens.

Sandy Shelby, senior director of development and communications at HSNT, said a woman who owned the animals moved and left power of attorney for all the animals and property to her friend.

“The friend became overwhelmed with the number of animals there and sold many, but reached out to us to take the animals no one wanted,” Shelby said in an emailed message.

Those interested in adopting can email Kim Meeks at kmeeks@hsnt.org.