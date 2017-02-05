Drug activity reports lead to arrests

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Police Department, Crime

The Bridgeport Police Department made four arrests last week as a result of reports about drug activity.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Bridgeport Police Department received a call about a suspicious person who was possibly intoxicated or needed medical help. Chief Steve Stanford and Lt. Todd Low responded to the 1500 block of Chico highway and made contact with Marcus Aaron Davis, 26, of Bridgeport.

“He was intoxicated and was checked out by medics,” Stanford said. “We later recovered 6.5 grams of methamphetamine off his person.”

Davis was arrested for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 in the amount of 4 to 200 grams as well as public intoxication. He remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with total bond set at $26,000.

Stanford said police received a report of possible narcotic activity at a hotel in the 2300 block of 10th Street Wednesday morning, Jan. 25.

Officer Horace Langford saw a pickup that he identified as a suspect vehicle in the case and attempted to make a stop for a traffic offense, Stanford said.

The driver, Savannah Dell Lee, 22, of Lake Bridgeport, sped away.

“The officer chased Lee about 8 miles with speeds of up to 90 miles per hour at times before the vehicle came to rest at County Road 1340,” Stanford said.

Lee was arrested for a felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle as well as for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. She remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with total bond set at $15,800.

Shortly after the car chase, the police department received another narcotics complaint at the same hotel in the 2300 block of 10th Street. Stanford and Low went to the hotel and spoke to the manager who suspected drug activity taking place in one of the rooms.

“A search of the room revealed about 5 grams of methamphetamine, several items associated with distributing narcotics, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four different prescription medications,” Stanford said.

Jason Ray McGuire, 29, of Bridgeport was arrested for manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 in the amount of 4 to 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 less than 28 grams, possession of dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Jan. 27 after posting $12,500 bond.

Kasey Rashelle Thompson, 29, of Bridgeport was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug and a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility. She was released Jan. 26 after posting $2,500 bond and paying $401 in fines and court costs related to the warrant arrest.

Stanford said he believes all the cases could be connected.

He also encouraged citizens to report information about possible crimes.

“I encourage citizens to report suspicious behavior to their local police department or to the sheriff’s office,” Stanford said. “We take this issue very seriously.”