Drivers needed for meal deliveries

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

The Wise County Committee on Aging is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors through Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers are required to have a valid driver’s license and must submit to a criminal background check. Students in need of community service hours are encouraged to volunteer. Having their own, working vehicle is a plus, because Meals on Wheels is short on vehicles at this time, said Executive Director Amy Pegues.

“If we had four extra volunteers every day, we wouldn’t need frozen meals on some routes,” Pegues said.

Volunteers deliver meals Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Meals on Wheels has several routes running to different areas of the county. The delivery service is also used as a wellness check for the seniors.

“Some people want you to come in and gab with them because you’re the only person they’ll see that day,” Pegues said.

Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur to sign-up as a volunteer.