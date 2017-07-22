NEWS HEADLINES

Driver injured when vehicle falls from bridge

By David Talley | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017
WRECKED – A Ford Mustang that fell from the bridge on County Road 4668 sits on the banks of the West Fork Trinity River late Tuesday night. An injured Newark man was flown from the scene to a metroplex hospital. Messenger photo by David Talley

A Newark man was seriously injured late Tuesday when his car plunged from the West Fork Trinity River bridge on County Road 4668, also know as Bobo Crossing.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Lt. Lonny Haschel said Kenneth Carlton Jr, 43, was westbound on the road at about 11:50 p.m. when he lost control for unknown reasons. His Ford Mustang rode up the bridge’s guardrail, colliding with the concrete barrier and tipping off into the river bottom below.

The car landed on the front of its roof and came to rest right-side-up, partially in the water.

DPS Trooper Jeff Johnson said a witness at the scene told him she was cut off by the car at the Farm Road 718 intersection before the wreck occurred and that the vehicle was speeding.

The trooper characterized Carlton’s injuries at the scene as critical. He was extricated from the car and taken via air ambulance to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Carlton was the vehicle’s only occupant.

Boyd and Newark Fire Departments, Wise County EMS and Wise County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Over the Edge

OVER THE EDGE – Kenneth Carlton’s car sits below the bridge it fell from Tuesday. A witness reported being cut off by the car before it wrecked. Messenger photo by David Talley


