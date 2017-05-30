Driver indicted in fatal wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

A driver involved in a deadly crash near Cottondale in July has been indicted by a Wise County grand jury.

According to records that were unsealed this week, Christoval Reynal Villarreal, 32, of Decatur was indicted for criminal negligent homicide stemming from a wreck July 12 at the intersection of Farm Roads 51 and 2123.

According to investigators, Villarreal was stopped on FM 2123 facing east. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Coby McNabb, 30, of Weatherford was southbound on FM 51. For an undetermined reason, Villarreal pulled into the path of McNabb’s vehicle, and the two collided.

McNabb died at the scene. Villarreal was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

The indictment charges that Villarreal was criminally negligent when he failed to yield the right of way to McNabb, resulting in McNabb’s death.

Criminal negligent homicide is a state jail felony.

Villarreal was indicted by the grand jury when it met Oct. 19. The indictment remained sealed until after Villarreal’s arrest. Wise County Jail records indicate Villarreal was arrested Nov. 9 and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.