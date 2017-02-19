Driver crashes into tree

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Bowie, Decatur, wreck

A 31-year-old Bowie man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his pickup left the roadway and struck a tree on Farm Road 51 south of Decatur.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening said Nickolas Koetter was southbound on FM 51 at 6 a.m. and likely fell asleep. His Chevrolet Z71 left the roadway near South Meadows Drive and struck a tree on the east side of the road.

Koetter was transported by Wise County EMS to Wise Health System in Decatur and was flown from there to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.