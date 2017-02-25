Dream come true: Make-a-Wish to send local girl on cruise

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

When Principal Martha Bock called for a volunteer at Wednesday’s Rise-n-Shine assembly, the hands of almost every Bridgeport elementary student in the room shot up.

But Bock was looking for one student in particular.

“Rylee?” she called out. “Is Rylee Horton here? Do you have your hand up?”

Rylee picked her way through the crowd to the front of the gym, where Bock handed her a pink wand and asked her if she knew what it was.

“It’s magical,” Rylee said.

“What would you wish for?” Bock asked.

Rylee didn’t have to think before replying, “Another dog!” but that wasn’t quite the answer Bock was aiming for.

Bock pointed into the crowd, where Rylee’s classmates all held up signs that said, “Rylee, your wish has been granted.” When the little girl turned back around, Princess Jasmine was there to greet her as Bock explained that the Make-a-Wish Foundation would send Rylee and her family on a Disney cruise in March.

“What do you think about that?” Bock asked.

“I love it!” Rylee said, hugging the princess.

Paula Austell, one of Rylee’s wish granters, talked a little bit about how Make-a-Wish works – they help grant wishes for children with life-threatening diseases. She then asked Rylee if she’d rather go on a cruise than have another dog, and Rylee said yes.

Rylee was born with a condition called tethered cord, and her colon didn’t function properly. Her mother, Lauren Horton, said Rylee, who just turned 7 in January, has spent much of her life in the hospital.

“She’s had a rough go of it since she was six months old,” Horton said.

Rylee’s doing well now, enough to be able to enjoy her Disney cruise. The Hortons were put in touch with the Make-a-Wish Foundation in November, and at first Rylee wanted a horse. She later changed her mind and asked for the vacation. Her parents have known about the cruise for weeks, but they wanted to surprise Rylee at the school so she could celebrate with her friends.

“It’s been killing me not to tell her,” Horton said.

After the assembly, Rylee and her friends walked back to her classroom, Rylee holding on to Princess Jasmine’s hand. The kids ate cookies while Rylee opened presents – many Jasmine-themed accessories, like a Barbie, dress, shoes and crown, all to match her favorite Disney princess.

Rylee seemed completely shocked that all this attention was for her, gasping with every new surprise.

“I felt really excited when my mom first said I got a wish,” Rylee said.

She already knows what she’s going to do first thing on the cruise.

“I think I’m going to dress up like Princess Jasmine.”