DPS releases IDs in fatal crash

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Investigators earlier this week released the names of those involved in the fatal wreck on Farm Road 730 south of Boyd Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said Mearl Miner, 51, of Fort Worth was killed when his motorcycle was struck head-on by a southbound SUV driven by Rosemary Switzer, 69, of Rhome. Miner was traveling northbound on FM 730, and Garcia said at the scene it wasn’t clear why Switzer veered into oncoming traffic.

She was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Azle.

The road was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene.