District extends administrator contract

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Chico School Board members Monday gave Superintendent Don Elsom a stamp of approval, extending the head administrator’s contract one year.

Elsom joined the district in June.

The board also renewed contracts for all campus administrators, its athletic director, counselor and special programs director.

In other business, trustees:

  • approved becoming a member of the state’s co-op purchasing program;
  • heard an enrollment report from each campus principal; and
  • accepted the resignation of one teacher.

