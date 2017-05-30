District adds fourth future high school site; NISD buys 148 acres in Northlake

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Northwest ISD added a fourth future high school site this week, completing the purchase of 148.3 acres in Northlake.

The large parcel is at Mulkey Lane and Cleveland Gibbs Road just south of Farm Road 407 near Interstate 35W. Northwest ISD trustees approved the execution of a contract for $6.7 million to purchase the land at their Oct. 23 meeting. The money came from the $399 million bond package approved by voters in May.

The purchase adds to the district’s inventory of land for future high school and middle school complexes owned by the district in Rhome, Haslet and near the intersection of Texas 170 and I-35W.

Northwest ISD Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Tim McClure said the district does not currently have any monies set aside to build a new high school.

“There’s not a high school in the current bond cycle,” McClure said. “Our bond cycles are currently about every four years. We could develop a new high school in 10 years if the residential market stays strong. It could be as soon as eight years.”

Based on the district’s demographics studies, it may need nine to 10 high schools, McClure added. The district currently has three high schools – Byron Nelson, Eaton and Northwest.

McClure said the purchase of the 148 acres will allow the district to continue its model of building an accompanying middle school with a high school. The district is currently finishing Adams Middle School near Eaton. It will open next year.

“We like our model of putting a middle school site with the high school,” McClure said. “There’s a lot of efficiency with the shared amenities and transportation. To stay with that model, you need 130 acres to handle a middle school, high school and the facilities.

“We were behind on land inventory and for the last couple of years we’ve been trying to buy big chunks of land.”

McClure has not ruled out the district adding up to three more sites in the future.

The district plans to expand its three current high schools before building a fourth. Growth will dictate which of the four future sites is built on first.