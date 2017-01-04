DISD Education Foundation awards teaching grants

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Decatur ISD Education Foundation recently awarded nearly $70,000 in innovative teaching grants to teachers in the district.

Young Elementary teacher Tammy Rainey was awarded a $7,486 grant titled “Eagles Nest Outdoor Learning Center Water Project” given in honor of Stephens, Bastian & Cartwright. The grant will fund the installation of a bottomless water tank in the Outdoor Learning Center that will house fish and plants. Students will use the tank to make scientific observations and complete scientific experiments. Students will see the importance of clean water, water conservation and how we affect our water system.

Young Elementary teacher Holly Harrison, Rann Elementary teacher Kasi Elder and Carson Elementary teacher Rhonda Whiteaker were awarded a $2,098 grant titled “Mileage Club … Finding Forever Fitness … One Mile at a Time” given in honor of Wise Health System. The grant will be used for the Mileage Club, which will promote non-competitive fitness. The goal is for children to feel that they can obtain the most health benefits of cardiovascular health. Fit-N-Wise will incorporate the Mileage Club with their education of students on Heart Health.

Young Elementary teacher Marvin Saunders was awarded a $1,999 grant titled “Equipping Young Musicians” given in honor of Decatur Tire. The grant, which will be used to purchase classroom instruments, will allow each student to participate by actively being involved in their learning.

Young kindergarten teachers received a $2,280 grant titled “Death of Traditional Seating” given in honor of James Wood Motors. The grant will provide flexible seating that will encourage higher levels of positive engagement and academic success in the classroom.

Carson Elementary first grade teachers received a $4,337 grant titled “Let’s Make Our Space! Innovative Learning!” given in honor of DATCU. The grant will be used to purchase Maker Space carts that will allow the opportunity for scientific conversations to be a part of everyday classroom language. Through a discovery learning atmosphere, students will be actively engaged in creating their own learning experiences. Student learning will be enriched through the use of their own voice and choice in creating solutions to real world problems.

Carson Elementary teacher Caley Owens received an $850 grant titled “STEM Challenge Labs” given in honor of Bond Family Eye Care. The grant will provide students the opportunity to get inquiry-based, real-world experiences with alternative energy sources using STEM Challenge Labs. Students will use the labs to understand how alternative energy sources function.

Carson Elementary fourth grade teachers received a $1,318 grant titled “To STEMfinity and Beyond” given in honor of Linda Whiddon. The grant will be used to purchase Playbooks Reader’s Theater STEM Kit. STEM activities are high interest, interactive, hands on, and present out of the box situations to help students get excited about their learning and thinking.

Carson Elementary first grade teachers received a $2,960 grant titled “Osmo Learning – Take 2” given in honor of J.E. and Betty Carson. The grant will allow students to use Osmos to critically analyze problem solving objectives in a variety of disciplines. Additional kits will provide even more opportunities to learn through engaging and real-world experiences.

Carson Elementary teacher Darla Hakanson received a $3,225 grant titled “Fix the Wiggles for Successful Learning” given in honor of First State Bank. The grant will provide classrooms with resources needed to successfully implement a Safe Spot. A Safe Spot is a place where a student may come or be guided to so that he or she may regain composure or regain focus through relaxation during a difficult time in class. It provides resources for teachers to assist students to learn to self regulate their behaviors.

Carson third grade teachers received a $2,085 grant titled “Flexible Seating Paradise” given in honor of Young Tank. The grant will create an alternative seating option for students in third grade.

Rann Elementary teacher Julie Harris received a $750 grant titled “Strawbees” given in honor of Atmos. Strawbees allow students to create and would be added to Rann’s Maker Space. Students will learn to create structures that can hold weight. It encourages trial and error based learning.

Rann Elementary teacher Katie Fincher received a $1,476 grant titled “Sewing with a Purpose” given in honor of 2K Pawn. The grant will provide the opportunity for students to learn to sew, crochet or knit. Students will be completely engaged and will be creating projects to donate to WARM.

Rann Elementary teacher Kim Cooper received a $3,285 grant titled “Dynamic Dyslexia Program” given in honor of Lovette and August Pediatrics. The grant will be used to purchase an interactive whiteboard that be used to present Take Flight lessons. Students will be able to use a hands on approach in their learning. Audio learners can have a discussion, visual learners can observe the lesson being taught, and tactile learners will use the screen by touching and marking on the board.

McCarroll Middle School teacher DeDe Diaczenko received a $2,560 grant titled “My Biography Box” given in honor of Stephens, Bastian and Cartwright. Biography Box tells the student’s story. Students will write a personal poem and then create a clay box to reflect their memories, interests and fears. The class will coordinate with the Industrial Technology class on building display cases for their project.

McCarroll Middle School teacher Chris Benjamin received a $7,500 grant titled “Operation STAMbotics” given in honor of Wise Health System. The grant will provide experience in planning, building and programming robots using task-oriented challenges.

McCarroll Middle School teacher Lorna Franke received a $1,000 grant titled “Once Upon a Time in Texas” given in honor of First Financial Bank. The grant will provide a multiple award-winning live concert presentation that reinforces Texas History curriculum through songs, stories and interactive dialog.

Decatur High School teacher Christine Carreno received a $2,799 grant titled “The Microscopic World and Technology” given in honor of DATCU. The grant will provide microscopes with a digital component. Students can take pictures and video of what they can see and then display for the entire class what the student is focused on under the microscope.

Decatur High School teacher Audrey Micinski received a $1,445 grant titled “Wireless Wonder Carts” given in honor of Oncor. Physics students will be able to interact with the equipment to enhance their ability to collect real time data that would be the most accurate possible for studying linear kinematics and dynamics. The goal is to increase the accuracy of the data that they are collecting in the labs.

Decatur High School teachers Kristina Edwards and Carly Cloud each received a $2,799 grant in honor of DATCU, which will provide microscopes with a digital component. Edwards’ grant is titled “Using Technology to View our Past, Present and Future (Cells),” and Cloud’s is called “Digital Microscopes.”

Decatur High School teacher Jackie Lang received a $2,457 grant titled “Social Studies DBQ Project” given in honor of First Financial Bank. Data-based questions will be used to encourage the use of WICOR strategies. Students will develop better reading, writing and inquiry skills. It will also allow students to dig deeper using first and second person accounts of history.

Decatur High School teacher Jim Allsup received a $5,275 grant titled “Animal Project Center Tools for Success” given in honor of James Wood Motors. These materials would equip students to help manage feeding records, animal nutrition and animal health, along with improving the herdsmanship of individual students.

Decatur High School teacher Donna Russell received a $2,867 grant titled “STAND UP! For Learning: Stand More, Sit Less” given in honor of Roy and Jeannine Eaton. Standing desks as an option for students cultivates 21st Century learning. It increases student engagement through an innovative environment that supports movement in a real-world setting.