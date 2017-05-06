Devon to sell $1 billion in assets

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Devon

Devon Energy Corp. plans to sell $1 billion in Barnett Shale assets, primarily near Johnson County.

A press release issued by the company Tuesday said the sale would also include “other properties located principally within the company’s U.S. resource base,” but media contact John Porretto declined Thursday to identify those properties.

Devon, based in Oklahoma City and with a regional office in Bridgeport, expects the sale to be complete in 12 to 18 months. The proceeds will be put into the company’s efforts in the Stack region in western Oklahoma and the Delaware sub-region of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

CEO Dave Hager said Devon’s resource expansion in the Stack and Delaware Basin assets have generated an “abundance of opportunities” within the company’s portfolio.

“This divestiture program, combined with our excellent liquidity and strong hedge position, supports our capital program and places us firmly on track to achieve our production growth targets in 2017 and 2018,” he said. “Importantly, these strategic actions provide certainty for our future capital programs and uniquely position Devon to maintain strong operational momentum through the end of the decade.”

Devon also released its first-quarter results in a press release Tuesday, stating oil production averaged 261,000 barrels per day, a 7 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The strong growth in oil production was driven entirely by Devon’s U.S. resource plays, where the company is attaining the highest margins within its portfolio.

In total, U.S. oil production reached 123,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, a 17 percent increase compared to the previous quarter, and the growth was largely attributable to higher completion activity across the company’s Eagle Ford and Stack operations.

Devon reported revenue from oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales totaled $1.3 billion, a 59 percent improvement compared to the first quarter of 2016.

The company’s midstream business generated $207 million of operating profit in the first quarter, driven entirely by Devon’s strategic investment in EnLink Midstream.

The company reported a first-quarter profit of $565 million, or $1.07 a share, from a loss of $3.06 billion, or $6.44 a share, a year earlier.

Devon became a major player in the Barnett Shale when it acquired Mitchell Energy, which was credited with launching the fracking boom in the Barnett. The company has drilled more than 5,000 wells in the Barnett Shale since 2002.