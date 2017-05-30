Deputy shoots armed resident

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017



A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting north of Chico early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Lane Akin said his office received numerous calls between 9 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning from 63-year-old Terry Cross, who lives in the 1600 block of Texas 101 north of Chico. Cross claimed he was continually seeing people with flashlights and guns outside his home.

Deputies responded each time and spoke with Cross, but they were not able to find anyone outside his home.

The fourth time the sheriff’s office responded, Cross came outside with a rifle.

“According to the deputies, he started shooting randomly,” Akin said. “A deputy shouted, ‘Sheriff’s office, drop your weapon,’ and when the guy turned, he pointed the weapon in the direction of the deputy.”

One of the two deputies returned fire, striking Cross in the hand. Akin said Cross also suffered a superficial wound in his abdomen.

He was taken by ground ambulance to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton with what the sheriff described as “non-life-threatening injuries.” He remained in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Akin said a Texas Ranger was called in to conduct the investigation since the incident involved an officer shooting.

“We want to make sure the shooting is investigated independently and transparently so all the facts get reviewed by another agency other than the sheriff’s office,” he said.

Officers also found Cross’ wife inside the home with injuries.

“We don’t know how she was injured,” Akin said. “She was flown to JPS (John Peter Smith) Hospital in Fort Worth with facial wounds of some sort.”

The sheriff said the Ranger will make the ultimate determination of what happened at the home, but he said it appears the wife’s injuries were sustained in a struggle that took place in the home prior to the shooting.

The wife was released from the hospital Tuesday, Akin said.

Cross’ 40-year-old son was also inside the home. He was not injured.

Akin declined to name the deputy involved in the shooting but said he has been allowed some time off.

“We want to make sure he’s given enough time at home to collect his thoughts, and we will be following up to make sure everything’s OK with him,” the sheriff said.