Deputies, jailers to get raise

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Wise County Sheriff's Office

Wise County sheriff’s deputies and jailers are getting a $1 per hour raise.

County commissioners Monday approved reallocating unused salary money in the sheriff’s office budget to fund the increase at the request of Sheriff Lane Akin.

According to Akin, the money was unused due to vacancies.

The raise will take effect July 24.

“We’re looking at adjusting our salaries at entry level because when you look at Parker, Denton and Tarrant County, they’re all paying about $5 to $6 more,” Akin said. “In my tenure, I’ve had 67 percent turnover rate in the jail, and we think that adjusting that with that salary that’s left over will help us to recruit and keep people.”

Akin told commissioners he lost three employees in enforcement just last week.

“They’re going elsewhere because they can make $20,000 more than we pay them,” he said.

Akin told the Messenger that in addition to higher pay, jobs in neighboring counties are sometimes easier.

“Where our guys are taking 25 calls per shift, they may take six calls in Roanoke,” he said. “We’re responsible for 923 square miles, and Roanoke PD is responsible for 25 or 30 square miles.”

Akin said in talking with other sheriffs, the turnover in the jail is not unusual, but he’s hoping the raise will slow it down.

“It’s fairly common to have a high turnover rate because it’s the most difficult job in county government,” he said.

Akin explained jailers operate according to a strict schedule to check inmates according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, in addition to booking inmates from all law enforcement agencies in Wise County, opening and delivering mail, doing laundry, and serving meals.

“It has so many moving parts, and it’s unbelievably hard to do it,” he said.

Akin said jailers work 12-hour shifts and often walk 7 to 9 miles per shift.

The sheriff noted many other local law enforcement agencies are also losing officers to neighboring PDs and SOs.