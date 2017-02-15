Decaur City Council approves encroachment agreement

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The Decatur City Council Monday approved an encroachment agreement with the company that owns a pipeline running under the site of a future hotel next to the Decatur Civic Center.

City Manager Brett Shannon said the agreement was between three parties: the city; the developer, Gatehouse Capital; and the company, Targa Midstream Services.

The pipeline runs underneath what will be the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel under construction just east of the Decatur Civic Center. The encroachment agreement explains who will be responsible for work around the pipeline both in the construction phase and in the future.

“Gatehouse would be involved during construction, and then the city would be responsible post-construction,” Shannon said.

City attorney Mason Woodruff described what those responsibilities would mean.

“The bottom line is in order to put a parking lot on top of their pipeline, we’ve got to sign this, which confirms that they have the right in the future to dig up the parking lot if they need to work on their pipeline and we will bear the cost of that, as it pertains to replacing the parking lot,” he said.

Woodruff said the city would also be responsible for contacting Targa anytime in the future where work might be done around the pipeline so that a Targa representative would be on site for safety reasons.

Council member Randy Parker asked about the possibility of relocating the pipeline, but Woodruff said the pipeline had already been moved from under the pad site for the hotel itself.

In other business, the council approved a request by Mike Bowers of Fit-N-Wise for the 2017 Decatur 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run event benefiting the Jackie Murphree Scholarship fund on April 1.