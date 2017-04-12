Decatur to begin process of involuntary annexation

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Decatur will soon begin the process of annexing 14 tracts of land into the city limits.

Those 14 tracts make up what the city describes as seven “enclaves” that are surrounded or nearly surrounded by land already in the city limits.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Martin Woodruff explained that in 2013, the city adopted a policy regarding annexation which identified areas that would be brought into the city limits.

“The consideration was the property owners of those tracts in many cases are enjoying access to city services without paying city taxes to help support the cost of those services,” Woodruff said. “Also, neighboring property owners surrounding them in the city are required to develop and follow the planning and zoning ordinances whereas the property owners of the enclaves are not. The feeling is we need to have an even playing field with all the properties.”

Because the annexation is involuntary rather than voluntary, the city council approved a resolution calling for two public hearings. Those hearings will be 6 p.m. May 15 and May 22 at Decatur City Hall.

Planning Director Dedra Ragland explained the proposed annexations will be presented to the city’s planning and zoning commission before being brought back for a first and second reading with the city council.

