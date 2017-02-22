Decatur Swap Meet begins Friday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A Wise County tradition returns for its 42nd year this week: the Decatur Swap Meet.

The annual event sponsored by the Wise County Antique Auto Club is open to the public 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Friday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Wise County Fairgrounds on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur.

The Decatur Swap Meet usually draws around 3,000 vendors and is the first major automotive swap meet of the season in the south central United States.

At least 80 percent of vendors’ items must be auto-related.

Admission is free, but parking will require a small fee.

For information, visit wcaac.com/dsm.