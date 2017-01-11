Decatur set to craft rules for alcohol sales

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

In the November election, Decatur voters approved a measure allowing for the sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks.

But before those new rules go into effect, the city has a little work to do getting ordinances amended.

At Monday’s Decatur City Council meeting, Planning Director Dedra Ragland said the regulations related to alcohol sales could either be a stand-alone ordinance or be included in the city’s zoning ordinances to regulate where alcoholic beverages can be sold in the city limits.

“I’ve spoken with (city attorney) Mason (Woodruff), and we think there will be more strength to the regulations if they are tied to our zoning ordinances, with regards to definitions and where alcoholic beverages can be sold in what zoning districts as opposed to just having a stand-alone alcoholic beverage ordinance,” she said.

In 2003, the city passed a local option election for the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption. Restaurants have been able to sell alcoholic beverages with a private club status required by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission since that time. The city has issued special use permits to allow for those alcohol sales.

The latest election has removed the requirement for the private club status.

Ragland said the city could retain the local requirement for businesses to obtain a special use permit for alcohol sales or allow the sale of alcohol by right in certain zoning districts in the city.

She said she will discuss the pros and cons of both options at a workshop at the next council meeting later this month.