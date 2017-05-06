Decatur School Board narrows superintendent search

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

The Decatur School Board has narrowed its choice of the district’s next superintendent to six candidates.

The board met in closed session Wednesday to review the applicants for the position.

Board President Jeff Alling said after the meeting that the district received more than 60 applicants from Texas, Alaska, Oklahoma and California. From that pool, the board narrowed that down to six after reviewing the candidates with consultants from the Texas Association of School Board Executive Search Services.

“These six all come highly recommended and have extensive experience,” Alling said.

First round interviews will take place May 22, 23 and 24. The second round of interviews is scheduled for June 5, 6 and 7. The board is expected to name the lone finalist June 13. Because state law requires that a school district announce any finalists for a superintendent position at least 21 days before a board can take final action, the school board is expected to vote to hire the new superintendent July 6.

Current Superintendent Rod Townsend announced in February that he will retire in August. He has been superintendent at Decatur since 2010.