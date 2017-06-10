Decatur School Board names Whitis finalist

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

The Decatur School Board named Dr. Judi Whitis the lone finalist for DISD superintendent following a brief meeting Friday morning.

After a brief closed session, the board voted 7-0 in open session to announce their choice of Whitis, who has been superintendent of Valley Mills ISD near Waco since 2014.

According to information provided by the Decatur school district, Whitis previously served as superintendent at Fort Davis in West Texas and assistant superintendent for Burnet and Lampasas, where her focus was on curriculum and instruction.

“The board is looking forward to welcoming Dr. Whitis into our Decatur ISD family,” Board President Wade Watson said in a written statement following the vote. “She is a respected educator, and her background in administration as well as her innovative ideas and proven abilities in leadership will be a great fit for Decatur.”

Whitis graduated from Angelo State University with her undergraduate degree in elementary education. She earned a masters of education at Texas State University in 1993 and a doctorate of education at Texas Tech University in 2010.

State law requires the school district to wait 21 days after the announcement of a lone finalist before the board can officially vote to hire a superintendent.

The Decatur School Board interviewed the final three candidates earlier this week before making their decision Friday. Six candidates were interviewed in May after 61 applicants were screened.

The board began a search for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Rod Townsend announced in February his retirement effective Aug. 31. He has been superintendent since 2010.