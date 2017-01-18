Decatur School Board extends Townsend’s contract

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

In a meeting that included a discussion of Decatur ISD’s provisional “A-F” letter grade ratings, the school board Monday gave a passing grade of their own to Superintendent Rod Townsend.

Following a closed session for the annual superintendent evaluation, the Decatur School Board unanimously voted to extend Townsend’s contract another year and provide an approximately 3.3 percent pay increase.

Townsend’s contract now runs through 2020, and his salary is $199,500.

The board also heard a report on the provisional scores related to the “A-F” letter grading accountability system that will begin next school year. Letter grades will be given to each campus and the district as a whole in five different “domains.”

The preliminary scores were based on four domains.

Judi Bell, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, showed slides that compared the school district’s grades to the state as a whole. She showed the board charts that showed the district did better than or as good as the state average in three out of the four domains, including student achievement, student progress and closing performance gaps. The district received provisional letter grades of B, B and C, respectively.

In the fourth domain, post-secondary readiness, the district scored a D even though the only campus to receive that low of a grade was the high school. All three elementary schools and McCarroll Middle School received Bs with the sixth grade campus receiving a C.

“If we are averaging the scores, there is no way we should get a D,” Bell said.

She explained that the state uses a complicated formula to come with the scoring system.

Board member Cheri Boyd said parents would probably be upset with that letter grade and would want answers about how the grade was formulated.

“Who do we tell the parents to talk to, or who do we as a district talk to – is there anybody we can sit down with and say, ‘Can you explain how you scored this?,'” Boyd asked.

“They need to contact (State Representative) Phil King and (Senator) Craig Estes,” Townsend replied. “They both voted for this.”

He also defended the high school’s work in preparing students for postsecondary success.

“If they think Decatur High School is a D in post-secondary readiness, they don’t know what they are talking about,” he said.

Bell also pointed out that results showed that schools with lower numbers of economically disadvantaged students did significantly better in student achievement than schools with higher numbers of economically disadvantaged students. Decatur ISD has a student population that is 47.7 percent economically disadvantaged.

In other business, the board: