Decatur School Board considers drug testing students

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

The Decatur School Board could soon implement a drug testing policy for high school students.

The topic was discussed at last week’s board meeting, but no action was taken.

Superintendent Rod Townsend said he had been approached “several times by people claiming we have a drug problem,” and the item was placed on the agenda for discussion in order to gauge interest from the board into instituting a student drug testing policy.

Townsend said he had implemented a drug testing policy at a previous school district, and it was a $50,000 to $60,000 annual expenditure.

The testing would apply only to students who are involved in extracurricular activities or have certain privileges, such as having a parking spot at the school. All eligible students would likely be tested at the beginning of the year, and random drug tests of about 10 percent of the student population would take place at various times during the school year.

An outside firm would handle all the testing.

“Sanger was looking into it, but they are the only ones in our area,” Townsend said. “No one is currently doing it, that I’m aware of.”

He added that the majority of similar-sized districts in the state do not drug test students.

When asked by board member Matt Joiner if Decatur’s drug use was higher than other schools, Townsend said he didn’t have evidence that shows that. He said drug arrests have been down this year compared to previous years.

But board member Marsha Hafer said drug use is a problem at the high school.

“I’ve been approached by parents on this issue more than any other subject,” she said. “It is a problem.”

Board member Wade Watson also signaled his support for a drug testing policy, saying the threat of drug testing would be a deterrent for student drug use.

“For $50,000, if we save one student, it’s money well spent,” he said.

The item is expected to be brought back to the board at a future meeting for discussion and possible action.

SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM

The board approved the purchase of surveillance system equipment that will be used to replace existing equipment district-wide.

Technology Director Troy Bagwell said the district received six or seven proposals, and he recommended a proposal by Convergint Technologies that will provide 312 cameras and eight servers at a cost of $500,772.

Bagwell explained that $550,000 was included in the 2015 bond package for surveillance. Also, due to the E-rate rebate, the district will receive $280,000 back.

CALENDAR APPROVED

The board also approved the 2017-2018 school calendar. Because the school became a District of Innovation, it can begin school earlier than the date mandated by the state. State law mandates that schools cannot begin before the fourth Monday of August, which this year is Aug. 28.

Instead, students at Decatur will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Other highlights from the calendar:

Teachers return to school Monday, Aug. 7, for professional development.

Students will be off the entire week of Thanksgiving, with staff development days on Nov. 20 and 21.

The first semester will end Thursday, Dec. 21, and winter break is Dec. 22 through Jan. 5. Students will return to school Jan. 9, following a staff development day on Jan. 8.

Spring break is March 12-16.

The school year ends May 24.

In other business from the March 27 meeting, the board:

approved a memorandum of understanding with Paradise ISD to provide food management services, which would bring in $114,000 in revenue for the Decatur school district;

honored Rann Elementary third grade teacher Gabby Diaz as the March employee of the month; and

honored bus driver/mechanic Dennis Carter as the March support staff employee of the month.

*Editor’s note: Two other stories related to the March 27 meeting ran in previous editions of the Messenger: a story about the superintendent search, March 29; and a story about possible field house expansion, April 1.