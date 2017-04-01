Decatur School Board considers adding locker room space to field house

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

The proposed Decatur High School field house expansion may end up being larger than initially thought.

At Monday’s meeting, the school board discussion mainly centered around the need for more locker room space for athletes.

Superintendent Rod Townsend presented the board with information about current locker room usage by athletes. The field house has 180 lockers, shared by the football and baseball teams.

The high school gym includes 73 lockers for boys basketball, 73 for girls volleyball, 56 for girls basketball, 30 for girls softball and 31 for girls cross country.

Sports without dedicated locker space include (boys) soccer, cross country, tennis, powerlifting, swim, track, golf and (girls) tennis, soccer, powerlifting, track and golf.

Some sports teams use the regular physical education class locker rooms, but Townsend explained that it was not ideal.

“Those lockers are only 10 (inches) by 24 (inches), so they are small lockers,” he said. “You can’t even get a gym bag in there, so you really can’t use PE lockers if you are trying to use that in combination with some of the other sports.”

He said schools often encounter problems when athletes and physical education students try to share the same locker space.

There are 439 positions on DISD boys sports teams, some of which are held by the same athlete, and 253 lockers available for their use. There are 272 positions on DISD girls sports teams, some of which are held by the same athlete, and 189 lockers available to them.

One of the two field house expansion proposals discussed at last month’s board meeting shows the addition of about approximately 100 lockers between the boys and girls locker rooms.

When taking current needs and future growth into consideration, some board members wondered if the proposed design would handle the district’s needs.

“I feel like we need options C and D,” said board President Jeff Alling.

The board also discussed the possibility of adding a public restroom to the field house as well.

The discussion about field house expansion was first brought up last month in order to expand the weight room, a project that was discussed during the 2015 bond issue.

One option presented at last month’s meeting included an expansion of the weight room and a classroom that would seat around 70 students at the field house. The estimated cost was $400,000-$450,000.

The second option would include the same classroom space, but it would also include a boys locker room and restroom and girls locker room and restroom additions. It would also include a weight room addition, although it would be 1,080 square feet compared to 3,210 square feet in option one.

Option two is estimated to cost $800,000 to $900,000.

The field house expansion issue is expected to be revisited at next month’s board meeting.