Decatur School Board approves District of Innovation plan

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Decatur ISD will be a District of Innovation beginning in the 2017-2018 school year.

Last week the school board unanimously approved a Local Innovation Plan that will be filed with the Texas Education Agency. A two-thirds vote of the board was required as the final step in the process of becoming a District of Innovation.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Judi Bell explained why districts apply for the designation.

“It will give you more local control, it will give you more flexibility in terms of accountability and the state mandates and it will force districts to innovate more,” she said.

The Local Innovation Plan approved by the board was the same as the one that has been posted on the district’s website since January with one exception. Bell said the district deleted a sentence that would have allowed DISD to possibly end the school year before May 15.

The plan covers six areas: district calendar, teacher certification and probationary contracts, class size, discipline options, flexibility in scheduling and exemptions from future Texas Education Code mandates.

Superintendent Rod Townsend said that the exemptions would not apply to every mandate but only those that are eligible for exemptions. The school board would have to approve those exemptions by a two-thirds vote.

The plan will be in place through the 2021-2022 school year.

The full plan may be viewed on the district’s website, decaturisd.us.

In other business from the Feb. 27 meeting, the board:

approved an emergency declaration to repair the parking lot that had to be dug up in order to fix collapsed sewer lines at the administration building;

recognized all-state student athletes; and

recognized Dusty Naumann from Decatur High School as educator of the month.

Note: Two other related stories from the Feb. 27 meeting ran in the March 4 and March 8 issues.