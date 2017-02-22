Decatur P&Z to hold meeting on alcohol sales

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Planning & Zoning

The Decatur Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a special public input meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, on zoning regulation amendments related to the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The zoning amendments are necessary due to the approval of the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks in the city limits by voters last November.

The topic was discussed at a joint workshop session between the planning and zoning commission and the city council last month.

Public input is being sought on the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption, the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption and the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption in various zoning districts, including the C-1, C1-A, C-2, LI and HI zoning districts and other districts determined appropriate, according to the posted agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

The meeting will also include discussion on use regulations such as specific use permits, administrative regulations (including distance measurements), permit regulations and other appropriate regulations, according to the agenda.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, 201 E. Walnut.