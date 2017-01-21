Decatur Public Library offers mobile printing

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Public Library

From wherever you’re reading this, if you have an Internet connection, you can now print documents at the Decatur Public Library.

Starting at the beginning of the year, the library began subscribing to PrinterOn, a mobile printing service, paid for by the Decatur Library Foundation.

“It’s very similar to if they sent something from the public computers,” said staff member Chris Shenkir. “But it’s their home computer. Or if it’s their laptop at Starbucks or even their personal laptop they brought here.”

From the PrinterOn webpage, the document is ushered into a queue, where library staff can print it upon request. Printing is 20 cents per page.

To print a document, webpage or email:

Visit decaturpubliclibrary.com and click the blue “print now” banner.

Enter an email address and upload a document using the “Browse” button. The email address is used to distinguish documents. To print an email, forward it to dpl-mb-bw@printspots.com.

Click the arrow button below to designate which pages or how many copies to print. Click the button again to send the document to the queue.

Visit the library’s front desk to have a staff member print it.

A PrinterOn app is available to print directly from smartphones and tablets. For more information on the service, call the library at 940-393-0290.