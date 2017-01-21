Decatur ISD’s Innovation Plan now online

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

Decatur ISD is seeking to become a District of Innovation, and they now have a proposed plan of what that would look like.

On Monday, the school board took the next step in the designation process by approving notification of the education commissioner of the district’s intent to vote on the Local Innovation Plan at next month’s board meeting. The board will officially be presented with the plan at that time.

However, the district is required to post the plan online for the public for 90 days, and it can now be viewed on the district’s website, decaturisd.us.

The plan covers six areas where the district would seek exemptions from current state law.

DISTRICT CALENDAR

State law says students can not begin the new school year before the fourth Monday of August, and districts cannot end the school year before May 15.

The proposed plan would allow for an earlier start date.

“Waiting to start classes until the fourth Monday in August forces semesters to be significantly unequal in length, with second semester being approximately four weeks longer than the first semester,” the plan states. “Flexibility to begin instruction earlier in August will enable our district to better balance instruction time in each semester as well as making an effort to end our first semester prior to winter break.”

TEACHER CERTIFICATION AND PROBATIONARY CONTRACTS

The district would also seek exemption from state law that says a probationary contract may not exceed one year for a person who has been employed as a teacher in public education for at least five of the eight years preceding employment with the district.

The plan proposes all new contract employees will be eligible to a probationary period of up to three years.

“This period of time (one year) may not be sufficient to evaluate the teacher’s effectiveness in the classroom since teacher contract timelines demand that employment decisions must be made prior to the availability of end-of-year classroom and student data,” the plan states.

DISD would also seek exemptions to the law regarding the requirements for teacher certification in certain circumstances. The plan states that the district would continue to make every effort to hire teachers with the proper certification in their subject areas, but it would give the district more flexibility.

“Decatur ISD would like the ability to locally certify teachers in areas of high demand, to better meet the educational needs of our students. These areas would include, but are not limited to CTE and languages other than English,” the plan states.

CLASS SIZE

Under law, if a class size in grades kindergarten through fourth grade exceeds a 22 to 1 student to teacher ratio, the district must apply for a waiver to exceed the ratio.

The plan would ask for an exemption to the waiver requirement to eliminate the time and paperwork.

The district does not intend to “consistently exceed the 22:1 ratio,” the plan states. “If the student/teacher ratio for all sections of a grade level reach 23:1 per campus, the district will start the process to add a teacher.”

DISCIPLINE OPTIONS

DISD would also seek to be exempt from the law requiring a designated campus behavior coordinator.

The plan argues that each campus already has principals and assistant principals who serve in this capacity.

“Our district believes in a collaborative approach to discipline, with multiple people providing emotional and social support to students, rather than just one person,” the plan states.

SCHEDULE FLEXIBILITY

Education code requires a school day be at least 420 minutes long.

While districts can request a waiver for up to six days per year, the innovation plan would seek a complete exemption to the rule.

“The flexibility to adjust minutes of instruction will assist with providing teachers with a professional learning community and/or collaboration opportunities,” the plan states.

EXEMPTIONS FROM FUTURE MANDATES

The plan also includes a note saying the district will “maintain control over any future, eligible Texas Education Code mandates, which may be exempted by a two-thirds majority vote of the Decatur ISD Board of Trustees.”

The school board will receive a full report on the plan and vote to approve it at their meeting on Feb. 27. If approved by at least a two-thirds majority of the board, the plan will then be sent to the education commissioner.

The plan would be in effect for five years, beginning with the 2017-2018 school year.

The Local Innovation Plan committee includes school administrators, teachers and parents.