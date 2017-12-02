Decatur ISD searches for bus drivers

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Even after adding a pair of bus drivers in late October, Decatur ISD is still searching for more drivers.

The district wants to add more drivers to possibly expand its routes.

“We have enough [drivers] to cover daily routes,” said Decatur ISD Superintendent Judi Whitis. “We probably need to look at adding routes.”

Drivers must have a commercial driver’s license (CDL Class B), be 21 or older and pass bus driver safety training, alcohol and drug tests and criminal background check.

The district is offering $16 per hour and guarantees four hours per day. To help in the recruitment, it is also giving a $500 signing bonus payable after three months.

Whitis said it’s tough to find drivers, competing in a tough market for CDL holders.

“It’s tough. If you go anywhere, you see that bus drivers are needed,” she said. “It’s part-time work – morning and afternoon.”