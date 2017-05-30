Decatur ISD receives ‘superior’ financial rating

For the 15th year in a row, Decatur ISD received the highest rating in the state’s fiscal accountability rating system.
The district received a rating of “A” for “superior achievement” under Texas School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas).
During a public hearing at Monday’s school board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Cindy Tatum said the district scored 98 out of a possible 100 points.
This year’s rating is based on data from the 2015-2016 school year.
MAINTENANCE REPORT
Director of Maintenance and Facilities John Knowles gave a department report, which included a list of upcoming maintenance projects slated for completion before the 2018-2019 school year.
Those projects include:
- new partitions/new counters in the boys/girls restrooms at high school gym area
- Rann Elementary cooling tower
- district-wide parking lot striping
- exterior painting at Carson Elementary
- Middle School field restrooms
- stadium sound system
- stadium elevator
- Support Services – educational training room
- Technology building – new fascia, soffit and paint
- replacement of marquee signs (LED) at all six campuses
- High school theater – replace sound system and upgrade/add lighting
- McCarroll sixth – soffit and soffit lighting
- McCarroll seventh/eighth – miscellaneous plumbing, painting and restroom remodel
Those projects must still be approved by the school board. The last two items on the list were included in the 2015 school bond package.
In other business from Monday’s meeting, the board:
- heard reports on Decatur High School and highlights from the TASA/TASB Convention;
- honored the district’s principals for Principals Month in Texas;
- honored Julie Russell from McCarroll Middle School as educator of the month; and
- honored Sheilli Reta from Young Elementary as support staff employee of the month.