Decatur ISD receives ‘superior’ financial rating

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 21, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

For the 15th year in a row, Decatur ISD received the highest rating in the state’s fiscal accountability rating system.

The district received a rating of “A” for “superior achievement” under Texas School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas).

During a public hearing at Monday’s school board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Cindy Tatum said the district scored 98 out of a possible 100 points.

This year’s rating is based on data from the 2015-2016 school year.

MAINTENANCE REPORT

Director of Maintenance and Facilities John Knowles gave a department report, which included a list of upcoming maintenance projects slated for completion before the 2018-2019 school year.

Those projects include:

new partitions/new counters in the boys/girls restrooms at high school gym area

Rann Elementary cooling tower

district-wide parking lot striping

exterior painting at Carson Elementary

Middle School field restrooms

stadium sound system

stadium elevator

Support Services – educational training room

Technology building – new fascia, soffit and paint

replacement of marquee signs (LED) at all six campuses

High school theater – replace sound system and upgrade/add lighting

McCarroll sixth – soffit and soffit lighting

McCarroll seventh/eighth – miscellaneous plumbing, painting and restroom remodel

Those projects must still be approved by the school board. The last two items on the list were included in the 2015 school bond package.

In other business from Monday’s meeting, the board: