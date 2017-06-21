Decatur ISD projecting less revenue for budget

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

The Decatur school district won’t know for sure until later this summer how much money they will have for next year’s budget, but they are starting out expecting about $500,000 less revenue than last year.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Decatur ISD Chief Financial Officer Cindy Tatum said using the Wise County Appraisal District’s preliminary tax values, the district is looking at a total of $1.9 billion in values. That translates to about $19.4 million in tax revenue for the next school year.

Tatum showed the board different projections based on a number of factors that could change by the first of the school year, but she said she feels like projecting enrollment at 3,230, a 50-student increase from the end of the 2016-2017 school year, is “a solid number.”

Using those factors, Tatum ran the numbers through the funding formula to come up with her projections.

“If everything else stays the same, we’re looking at a deficit of $465,000,” she said. “But all those numbers are subject to change because we don’t have certified values yet.”

Those final values won’t be received until late July, she said.

DISD also does not know if it will receive money from the state in a form of a grant to offset the loss of Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction (ASATR) funding. Last year, the district received $2.6 million in ASATR funding.

While the district might qualify for the grant, Tatum said the state has not yet even released the grant criteria.

Based on projected enrollment growth but a decrease in property values, Tatum said the district should not have to pay any money back to the state in the form of recapture next year. The district paid $1.8 million in recapture last year.

In other business, the board called a meeting for 6 p.m. July 6 to vote to hire lone superintendent finalist Judi Whitis.