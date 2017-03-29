Decatur ISD hires TASB for superintendent search

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

The Decatur School Board unanimously agreed Monday night to hire the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) to lead the district’s superintendent search.

“Back in 2010, I stood before the board then and selected Rod (Townsend) as the superintendent,” said Butch Felkner, director of TASB’s executive search division. “It’s hard to believe it’s been that long.”

Townsend announced in February he would retire at the end of the school year. At Monday night’s meeting, trustees had to first decide whether they wanted to use a search firm or set out to find a new superintendent themselves. With no discussion, they approved using a search firm with a unanimous vote.

Having anticipated their decision, Townsend had invited Felkner to the meeting to explain TASB’s process.

“I kind of went out on a limb and thought I knew the way you’d want to do this,” Townsend said.

Felkner told the board he’s conducted 140 superintendent searches in 10 years. He explained the first step in the process would be questioning the community through live meetings and an online survey to determine what qualities are important to them in a superintendent.

The board will approve a list of qualifications, and in addition to the online application, each applicant will be expected to write a narrative about how their experience fits DISD’s needs.

TASB will go over the applicants with board members, who will then narrow the pool to six candidates for first-round interviews. From that group, three will be chosen for a second interview.

“We also encourage you to invite their spouse to attend that second round interview,” Felkner said. “We feel like it’s important. They’re going to be a team, and we want to make sure the spouse is happy about the move.”

The board will make their selection from the final three and may at that time choose to do a hometown visit to meet people where the candidate previously lived and worked.

“It’s a short thing, but it gets to be intense,” he said.

Felkner said the process usually takes 120 calendar days, so he suggested eliminating the live community meetings and using the online survey only. He said in recent years, few people come to the meetings, and the surveys usually yield much more information.

“It delays the process about a month,” he said, referring to the live meetings. “I’m a little concerned getting that far out. If you do the full meal deal, it’ll be the end of July.”

He noted that by July many of the best candidates will have already accepted jobs.

Felkner said the online survey would be available for two weeks. He noted it is anonymous and no one within the district has access to the information.

“It comes straight to us,” he said.

By forgoing the live meetings, Felkner said it would allow the board to choose a lone finalist by early June and officially hire them at the end of that month.

Board member Kevin Haney mentioned that two incumbents – Dr. Jeff Alling and Jim Lamirand – are not running for re-election so the process might need to be adjusted to accommodate board members that will be elected May 6.

Felkner acknowledged his concern and said TASB could adjust the timeline as needed. The cost to the district is $7,500. Felkner asked the board not to release or publicly discuss applicants’ information. When inquiring where to send such information since Alling, board president, is not running for re-election, Townsend directed Felkner to Haney.

“If you’re communicating with the board,” Townsend said, “if it’s confidential information, Kevin.”