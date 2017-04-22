Decatur ISD hires curriculum director

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

The Decatur School Board Monday hired Dr. Deidre Parish to serve as the district’s next assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Parish is currently the director of professional learning in the department of curriculum and instruction at Frisco ISD, a position she’s held since July of 2015. She has worked for the Frisco school district since August of 2004, including as a biology teacher, science department chair and assistant principal at Liberty High School. Parish has served in the department of curriculum and instruction since July of 2008, where she has served as secondary science coordinator for high schools and assistant director of professional development in addition to her current role.

Decatur Superintendent Rod Townsend said that current Young Elementary Principal Stephanie Quarles will also be moving to the curriculum department in a new role working under Parish.

Townsend said that while the title and responsibilities of the new position are still being worked out, the board felt it was important to have two people in the curriculum department to better serve students at both the elementary and secondary levels.

As for finding a new principal at Young, Townsend said that if the current superintendent search process stays on schedule, it is likely the next superintendent and Parish will make that decision this summer.

Current Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Judi Bell is retiring in June. She has served in that position since 2012.

The school board also hired John Knowles as director of maintenance.

Knowles is currently the central zone manager at Lewisville ISD, a position he’s held since March of 2014. He has also served as director of transportation and facilities for Troup ISD from 2007 to 2012.

Current Director of Maintenance Merl Pryor is retiring in June.

