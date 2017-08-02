Decatur FFA attends state convention

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Decatur, FFA

Decatur FFA members attended the 89th annual Texas FFA State Convention July 10-14 in Corpus Christi.

Those in attendance included Lyndi Luttrull, Lauryn Luttrull, Carson Read, Kyle Drews, Hayden Davis, Morgan Lamance, Hannah Scarborough, Denton Lambert, Taryn Holmes, Hiedi Hienes and Haiti Shipman.

They were among 12,000 members and guests, who spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.

Decatur FFA was recognized as a gold-level chapter for the esteemed Golden Horizon award in the Multi-teacher Division. The gold-level Golden Horizon award is the highest state rating to be bestowed upon a Texas FFA chapter. Golden Horizon award selection is based on exceptional chapter involvement and activities within the school and community.

Lauryn Luttrull placed 9th in the Texas FFA extemporaneous speaking contest. To qualify for the state competition, Luttrull advanced through one of 57 district competitions in the state and finished as an area winner or runner-up.

Speaking participants select from one of the three topics drawn randomly and have 30 minutes to research the agricultural topic and prepare a four-to-six minute speech. Their speech is presented before a panel of judges and followed by a five-minute question-answer series designed to test the student’s knowledge of the subject matter.

In addition, Lyndi Luttrull received the position of state vice president for the Texas FFA. After days of interviews and tests, Luttrull spoke at the state convention, her speech ultimately convincing the delegates to vote her onto the state FFA officer team.