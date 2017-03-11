Decatur City Council to hold reading of alcohol ordinance

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

The Decatur City Council Monday will hold a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance related to the sale of all alcoholic beverages in the city limits.

Decatur residents last November approved the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks. Voters had previously approved the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption in 2003.

The ordinance to be considered Monday will amend the city’s zoning ordinance to regulate where alcoholic beverages can be sold in the city limits and which zoning districts will require a specific use permit.

On Tuesday, the city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend to the city council that businesses who wish to sell alcoholic beverages within the C-2 (thoroughfare business) zoning districts be allowed to do so by right without having to apply for a specific use permit. The SUP application process typically takes about two months, City Planning Director Dedra Ragland said.

The thoroughfare business zoning district includes commercial areas mainly along U.S. 81/287 and Farm Road 51.

Alcohol sales would also be allowed in the following zoning districts through a specific use permit: C-1A, which is the downtown square area; C-1, which is the area around the downtown area; light industrial and heavy industrial.

Following the public hearing and first reading of the proposed ordinance Monday, the council will hold a second reading and take action on the ordinance at the March 27 meeting.

Monday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut.