Decatur City Council hears annual audit report

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

Decatur’s city budget showed no major issues, according to the annual audit report presented at Monday’s council meeting.

Scott Siegmund of Siegmund and Associates LLC presented the council with the annual outside audit for the 2016 fiscal year.

Among the highlights were the following:

The city’s governmental activities net assets increased $817,000 from 2015 while business-type activities net assets increased $300,000 for a combined net increase of $1.1 million. Governmental activities include police, fire, building inspections, public works, parks, airport, general government, administrative, civic center and tax and court. Business activities include the city’s water and wastewater system.

The city had expenses/expenditures that totaled $16.7 million – $11.4 million for government activities and $5.3 million for business-type activities.

The governmental funds revenue increased $500,000 while expenditures dropped $200,000. Operating transfers decreased $400,000.

Long-term debt had a net decrease of about $500,000 last year.

Like last year, Siegmund said he would like to see the city increase its unassigned fund balance, but otherwise the audit showed no instances of noncompliance.

In other business the council: