Decatur City Council considers fee reduction

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Decatur is considering reducing zoning and land use application fees for a comprehensive plan amendment.

The city council Monday held the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s schedule of fees.

City Planning Director Dedra Ragland said the issue came up during a voluntary annexation last year.

“Last year, when Daniel Cocanougher brought his property in for annexation, we realized the fees for the comprehensive plan amendment were exorbitant, so you guys waived them for his particular case, and we were supposed to come back to amend the schedule of fees,” Ragland told the council.

The current fee schedule requires the applicant to pay $600 for land equal to or greater than 26 acres, plus $50 per acre. Ragland suggested the city require only a flat fee of $600.

“It seems a bit more reasonable,” she said.

The city will hold a second reading and take action at its next meeting.

In other business, the council: