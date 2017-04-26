Decatur City Council considers fee reduction

Decatur is considering reducing zoning and land use application fees for a comprehensive plan amendment.
The city council Monday held the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s schedule of fees.
City Planning Director Dedra Ragland said the issue came up during a voluntary annexation last year.
“Last year, when Daniel Cocanougher brought his property in for annexation, we realized the fees for the comprehensive plan amendment were exorbitant, so you guys waived them for his particular case, and we were supposed to come back to amend the schedule of fees,” Ragland told the council.
The current fee schedule requires the applicant to pay $600 for land equal to or greater than 26 acres, plus $50 per acre. Ragland suggested the city require only a flat fee of $600.
“It seems a bit more reasonable,” she said.
The city will hold a second reading and take action at its next meeting.
In other business, the council:
- reappointed Sam Renshaw, J.E. Carson and Roy Eaton to two-year terms on the Wise County Water Supply District board;
- approved a request by the East Side Alumni to close Brown and Arthur streets from 1 to 10 p.m. June 17 for a Juneteenth Celebration at Louida Willis Park;
- approved a request by the East Side Alumni to conduct a Juneteenth Celebration parade 11 a.m. June 17, closing Walnut and Main streets;
- approved an annual investment policy; and
- accepted the quarterly investment report.