Decatur City Council approves fee reduction

The Decatur City Council Monday approved reducing zoning and land use application fees for a comprehensive plan amendment.
The previous fee schedule required the applicant to pay $600 for land equal to or greater than 26 acres plus $50 per acre. At the first public hearing on the issue at the April 24 meeting, City Planning Director Dedra Ragland suggested the city require only a flat fee of $600.
The council’s action amended the city’s schedule of fees to reflect the new reduced fee.
The council also approved several appointments to various city-related boards with terms expiring June 1, 2019, including the following:
- Parks Board – Robin Lewis, Thomas Lambert and Ashlee Bohn
- Economic Development Corp. Board – Jason Wren
- Library Board – Troy Bagwell, Joe Neil Henderson and Betty Carson
- Civic Center Advisory Board – Roy Eaton and Jay Davidson
- Main Street Advisory Board – Kerry Clower, J.D. Clark, Holly Fuller, Julie Perkins, Christie Rhine and Steve Simms
In other business, the Council:
- approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation regarding the Poncho Bennett Memorial Marker signs for U.S. 380; and
- approved an agreement with BelWave Communications, a Fort Worth-based internet service provider, for a ground and tower lease at the Thompson elevated storage tank.