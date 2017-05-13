Decatur City Council approves fee reduction

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

The Decatur City Council Monday approved reducing zoning and land use application fees for a comprehensive plan amendment.

The previous fee schedule required the applicant to pay $600 for land equal to or greater than 26 acres plus $50 per acre. At the first public hearing on the issue at the April 24 meeting, City Planning Director Dedra Ragland suggested the city require only a flat fee of $600.

The council’s action amended the city’s schedule of fees to reflect the new reduced fee.

The council also approved several appointments to various city-related boards with terms expiring June 1, 2019, including the following:

Parks Board – Robin Lewis, Thomas Lambert and Ashlee Bohn

Economic Development Corp. Board – Jason Wren

Library Board – Troy Bagwell, Joe Neil Henderson and Betty Carson

Civic Center Advisory Board – Roy Eaton and Jay Davidson

Main Street Advisory Board – Kerry Clower, J.D. Clark, Holly Fuller, Julie Perkins, Christie Rhine and Steve Simms

In other business, the Council: