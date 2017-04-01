Decatur City Council approves changes allowing expanded alcohol sales

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

It’s now official: you can sell all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks, in the city limits of Decatur.

The city council Monday approved changes to the city’s zoning ordinance to regulate where alcoholic beverages can be sold in the city limits and which zoning districts will require a specific use permit.

Businesses who wish to sell alcoholic beverages within the C-2 (thoroughfare business) zoning districts will be allowed to do so by right without having to apply for a specific use permit.

The thoroughfare business zoning district includes commercial areas mainly along U.S. 81/287 and Farm Road 51.

Alcohol sales would also be allowed in the following zoning districts through a specific use permit: C-1A, which is the downtown square area; C-1, which is the area around the downtown area; light industrial and heavy industrial.

The ordinance also lists certain areas where consumption of alcohol is prohibited, including city parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and cemeteries.

The council also approved a recommendation made by City Planning Director Dedra Ragland and Mayor Martin Woodruff to temporarily waive the specific use permit application fees of $150 for six restaurants in the C-1 and C-1A zoning districts who operate under a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission private club permit by way of a city-granted specific use permit.

“The ordinance says if you are in those zoning areas, you will have to go through another SUP process for the sale of alcoholic beverages, so the mayor thought it was a good faith effort to waive the application fee,” Ragland said.

The restaurants must seek an alcoholic beverage permit within three months to be eligible for the waiver of the fee. The restaurants will still be responsible for paying other fees relative to the specific use permit application, including newspaper notification, property owner notification and the alcoholic beverages permit fee.

The council also approved a change in the city’s schedule of fees to update the fees imposed by the city for an alcoholic beverage permit. That fee will be equal to half of the permit fee assessed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission at the time of permit application.

Decatur residents last November approved the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks. Voters had previously approved the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption in 2003.