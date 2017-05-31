Decatur citizens have mobile option for work requests

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Decatur residents have a new way to communicate with the city.

The city’s Public Works Department recently began using the Dude Solutions Mobile 311 mobile workforce software. That software includes a citizen request portal that allows citizens to contact the department for a variety of requests.

Although it is not an actual app, the Mobile 311 website is designed to be easily read and navigated using either a phone or desktop computer.

“Our hope is to get the residents where they can report things they see to us in a simple way,” said Greg Hall, public works director for the city. “Some people don’t like to call or don’t know who to call.”

Citizens can go to decatur.mobile311.com to create an account and log in. A link is also found on the Decatur city website at decaturtx.org.

Once they are on the site, citizens can report their location and then submit a work request that includes bagged leaves/grass, chip brush, high grass and weeds, pot hole repair and traffic sign repair/replace.

Citizens are then asked to provide a brief description of the work request. They even have the option of sending a photo to the public works department.

Once the work request is sent, the citizen will receive a verification email, and another email will be sent when the work is completed.

Hall said the increased communication can help his department more quickly address items that need attention.

“A lot of times, unless someone reports something to us, we don’t know there’s a sign down or a pot hole, so we count on citizens to help us out there,” Hall said. We appreciate them letting us know. We can’t see everything at all times.”

For instance, if someone is driving down a city street and encounters a large pot hole, they can pull over, take a photo and then send a work request. That request is sent directly to the Public Works Department where it can be assigned to a work crew.

Hall said it streamlines the process on their end as well, since the software allows work orders to be created in real time.

“When we assign it, the guys get it automatically in the field,” Hall said. “I can make a work order now, and they’d get it in real time, so we’ll be more efficient in that way also.”

Those work orders can now also be completed in the field, rather than having the employees come back into the office to close out a work order.

On the city’s end, other advantages of the software include mapping tools that allow users to pull up certain areas in the city and quickly be able to see what work is scheduled for that area and what work has been done previously in that area.

“I can pull up to see how many water leaks we’ve had this year,” Hall said, citing an example. “I could say, we need to replace the water line over here, we’ve been there four or five times. So we can identify where our problem spots are just by looking at our history. So that’s another big advantage.”