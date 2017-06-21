Death won’t lead to felony charges; Autopsy shows teen died from mix of drugs, alcohol

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Two people arrested in connection with the death of an Alvord teenager will not face felony charges, a Wise County grand jury determined last week.

The grand jury last Thursday was asked to consider charges of criminally negligent homicide on two Alvord residents in connection with the Jan. 8 death of Kaely Beaver, 17. The grand jury returned “no bills,” meaning it did not find sufficient evidence to prosecute the two individuals.

Because the two are not facing felony offenses and have not been identified previously, the Messenger is withholding their names.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after Beaver was found unresponsive at a friend’s apartment in the 500 block of Franklin Street in Alvord on the morning of Jan. 8. One of the parents who lived in the apartment attempted to perform CPR on Beaver, and Wise County EMS and the sheriff’s office were called to the apartment.

Medics also performed CPR on Beaver but were unable to revive her.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Beaver died as a result of the combined toxic effects of alcohol and hydrocodone.

According to the toxicology report, Beaver had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.264, more than three times the legal limit, and a hydrocodone concentration of 0.033.

The autopsy report indicates Beaver had drunk alcohol and taken hydrocodone the night prior to being found unresponsive.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the death an accident.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in the case, a party had been held at the apartment the night before Beaver’s death. When interviewed by a sheriff’s investigator, a 22-year-old neighbor admitted that a 17-year-old female at the party had given him $40 to buy alcohol for her, Beaver and another 19-year-old female. He said he purchased three “Four Lokos” from a nearby grocery store and vodka from a nearby liquor store and returned to the apartment where he gave the alcohol to the teens along with the change.

He was arrested April 22 for purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Investigators also interviewed another adult who was at the apartment when Beaver was found unresponsive. According to the arrest affidavit, after one of the girls said Beaver had taken some pain pills the night before, the adult “told her to get rid of them.” One of the teens then flushed the pills down the toilet.

When asked by the investigator why she asked the teen to get rid of the pills, the adult said it was because she was scared.

The adult was arrested May 11 for the third degree felony charge of tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.

Beaver would have graduated from Alvord High School last month.