Dazzling total; Fundraiser sets record

Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Raising more than $66,000, this year’s Dazzle Me Pink luncheon and fashion show truly dazzled.

The grand sum of $66,137 broke the 2013 record of $62,103, and beat last year’s total by $8,000.

At the eighth annual edition of the fundraiser, breast cancer survivors and their friends and family strutted their stuff on the catwalk, and Mary’s Gift beneficiary Jammie Vaughn shared her story while donations to the Wise Health Foundation’s Women’s Services and Mary’s Gift programs piled up.

Mary’s Gift provides free mammograms for those who might otherwise not be able to afford them.

“I think the event was great,” organizer Linda Johnson said. “We got a lot of comments, and everyone enjoyed it. They loved the live auction.”

The show’s live auction, announced by Doyle Lowe, inspired not one but two high bidders to donate back the purses they’d purchased so they could be sold again. One brown Fossil bag was bought for $2,500, the highest bid of the afternoon, then returned to the catwalk to be sold again for $1,200.

“What a generous place, Wise County,” host Marianne Henderson, a breast cancer survivor, said. “Can you believe that? They donated it back.”

The live auction alone raised $9,200, and the rest of the money raised came from pledges and a raffle of items donated by local businesses.

“The community of Decatur was amazing,” Johnson said. “That was enjoyable to see, how the community supports the event.”