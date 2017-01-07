Davis resigns from Rhome City Council

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

Rhome City Council voted to approve the resignation of council member Dawn Davis at its Dec. 27 meeting.

According to city secretary Angie Young, Davis submitted her resignation letter Dec. 13.

The council also voted to appoint a new member to take Davis’ position until the May election. Young said three citizens asked to be considered for Davis’ spot – Louis Godfrey, Charles Pennington and Amanda Johnson. Pennington and Johnson attended the meeting, and Young said Mayor Michelle Pittman asked them why they wanted to join the council, what their goals were and whether they had any conflicts with current council members or staff.

The council discussed whether or not to appoint anyone to replace Davis, ultimately deciding to appoint Johnson. Johnson was voted in unanimously and sworn in immediately.

The council also:

voted to move $7,000 from the street repair fund to building and maintenance for additional asbestos removal expenses at City Hall.

voted to allow the mayor to spend $5,000 in emergency situations and $2,500 in non-emergency situations when such an action is reasonably appropriate and delaying the action for council approval at the next scheduled meeting would interfere with city operations.

approved hiring the Law Office of Steven Wood as special legal counsel regarding Walnut Creek Utility District.

Young said application packets are now available for those interested in running for city council positions in the May election. Tim Robison, Ronnie Moore and Johnson’s spots are up for election. Applications are accepted from Jan. 18 to Feb. 17 and are available in the city office at 261 N. School Road.