Davis indicted in stabbing

A Decatur man has been indicted for stabbing another man at a local motel in September.

Acey Allen Davis, 42, was indicted by a Wise County grand jury Oct. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.

Decatur police responded to a call about a man who had been stabbed in the neck during an altercation at the Deluxe Inn Express on U.S. 81/287 on Sept. 3. They arrested Davis for stabbing Bridgeport resident Jason McGuire.

Davis remains in the Wise County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

INDICTMENT RETURNED IN SHOOTING

Shannon Geninatti Hardy was also indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting in September.

The 41-year-old Bridgeport resident was arrested Sept. 17 following a disturbance in the 1500 block of Brush Drive in Bridgeport. Bridgeport officers said evidence shows Hardy shot at her significant other with a 9 mm as he ran down the street of the residential neighborhood. The man was not injured.

The grand jury also returned the following felony indictments last month:

Jorge Madrid-Uriarte, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Jose Rivera Jr., tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Roy Lee Lindsey, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (THC)

Timothy Layton Pemberton, assault causes bodily injury to family/household member twice within 12 months; violation of bond/protective order assault/stalking IAT

Keenan Kane Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (oxycodone)

Desirae Montoya, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Anthony Ray Hall, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (heroin)

Jaime Martinez Jr., assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Daniel Paul Gutierrez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Melanie Dawn Witt, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Michael Eugene Gay, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Kenneth Williams, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Taylor June Watson, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Nelson Costa, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Naomi Joy Wainwright, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Christopher Lee Bryan, theft of a firearm

Baylen Andrew Trim, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Clarence Leon Bodkins Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Phillip Terry Blanton, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)

Rory Paul Staley, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Scott Hugh Smith, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Joe Gene Benavidez, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Kenneth Ray Ruffin Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Jeffrey Wayne Baxter, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Raymond Alonso Rivera, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (methamphetamine)

Courtney Ann Barboza, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Anthony Rios, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Harry Lee Ames Jr., attempt to take weapon from an officer

Scott Allen Ringenback, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Michael Scribner Jr., possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Gregory Marcus Reynolds, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Michelle Lynn Scribner, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Tra Rasumoff, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Mason William Schmidt III, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Shawn Michael Pierce, possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds (marijuana)

Kassilia Elaine Perry, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

William Jason Singleton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Brittney Symon Thomas, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)

Brandon Tyler Page, possession of a controlled substance less than 20 abuse units (LSD)

Torri Nakia Smith, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Noe Nieto-Olguin, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Crystal Ann Robertson, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Jamie Lyn Neighbors, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Kristopher Brandon Casteel, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Heather Niland Miller, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Laura Lynn Tidwell, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Robert Ryan Merino, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Bryan Nathaniel Mazurek, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Bailey Nicole Kiser, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Tammy Borchardt Mayberry, assault public servant

Cody Daniel Cuttone, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Madeline Dare Marva, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)

Romy Mantellini, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (oxycodone)

Oliver Peter Long, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)

Joseph Sean Cork, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)

Michael Cameron Bond, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Michael Patrick Cummings, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (THC)

Johnny Gonzales Perez, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Kevin Eugene Clark, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Chad Erik Scott, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Toby Blake Chester, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Harley Ray Vanhoose, burglary of a habitation

Brendon Kyle Sadowski, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Kevin Dwayne Jackson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Caitlan Ann Bowman, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Shawn Tyler Payne, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Robert Duncan Davila, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Lantz Cassidy Kemp, burglary of habitation

Saul Rodriguez Ochoa, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Bradley Scott Garrington, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Michael Edward Caban, aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon

Daniel Todd Jones, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

Chad Charles Howard, sexual assault of a child (two counts)

Michelle Anne Schmidt, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

*Editor’s note: Some indictments remained sealed as of Tuesday, Nov. 7.