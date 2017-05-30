Davis indicted in stabbing

A Decatur man has been indicted for stabbing another man at a local motel in September.
Acey Allen Davis, 42, was indicted by a Wise County grand jury Oct. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
Decatur police responded to a call about a man who had been stabbed in the neck during an altercation at the Deluxe Inn Express on U.S. 81/287 on Sept. 3. They arrested Davis for stabbing Bridgeport resident Jason McGuire.
Davis remains in the Wise County Jail with bond set at $30,000.
INDICTMENT RETURNED IN SHOOTING
Shannon Geninatti Hardy was also indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting in September.
The 41-year-old Bridgeport resident was arrested Sept. 17 following a disturbance in the 1500 block of Brush Drive in Bridgeport. Bridgeport officers said evidence shows Hardy shot at her significant other with a 9 mm as he ran down the street of the residential neighborhood. The man was not injured.
The grand jury also returned the following felony indictments last month:
Jorge Madrid-Uriarte, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Jose Rivera Jr., tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Roy Lee Lindsey, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (THC)
Timothy Layton Pemberton, assault causes bodily injury to family/household member twice within 12 months; violation of bond/protective order assault/stalking IAT
Keenan Kane Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (oxycodone)
Desirae Montoya, assault family/household member with previous conviction
Anthony Ray Hall, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (heroin)
Jaime Martinez Jr., assault family/household member impede breath/circulation
Daniel Paul Gutierrez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)
Melanie Dawn Witt, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Michael Eugene Gay, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)
Kenneth Williams, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
Taylor June Watson, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Nelson Costa, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)
Naomi Joy Wainwright, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Christopher Lee Bryan, theft of a firearm
Baylen Andrew Trim, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Clarence Leon Bodkins Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Phillip Terry Blanton, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)
Rory Paul Staley, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)
Scott Hugh Smith, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Joe Gene Benavidez, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Kenneth Ray Ruffin Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Jeffrey Wayne Baxter, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)
Raymond Alonso Rivera, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (methamphetamine)
Courtney Ann Barboza, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)
Anthony Rios, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Harry Lee Ames Jr., attempt to take weapon from an officer
Scott Allen Ringenback, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Michael Scribner Jr., possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)
Gregory Marcus Reynolds, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)
Michelle Lynn Scribner, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)
Tra Rasumoff, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Mason William Schmidt III, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Shawn Michael Pierce, possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds (marijuana)
Kassilia Elaine Perry, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
William Jason Singleton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Brittney Symon Thomas, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)
Brandon Tyler Page, possession of a controlled substance less than 20 abuse units (LSD)
Torri Nakia Smith, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Noe Nieto-Olguin, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Crystal Ann Robertson, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Jamie Lyn Neighbors, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Kristopher Brandon Casteel, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Heather Niland Miller, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Laura Lynn Tidwell, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)
Robert Ryan Merino, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Bryan Nathaniel Mazurek, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Bailey Nicole Kiser, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)
Tammy Borchardt Mayberry, assault public servant
Cody Daniel Cuttone, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)
Madeline Dare Marva, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)
Romy Mantellini, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (oxycodone)
Oliver Peter Long, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)
Joseph Sean Cork, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)
Michael Cameron Bond, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)
Michael Patrick Cummings, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (THC)
Johnny Gonzales Perez, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility
Kevin Eugene Clark, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Chad Erik Scott, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Toby Blake Chester, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Harley Ray Vanhoose, burglary of a habitation
Brendon Kyle Sadowski, theft of property $2,500-$30,000
Kevin Dwayne Jackson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Caitlan Ann Bowman, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Shawn Tyler Payne, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Robert Duncan Davila, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)
Lantz Cassidy Kemp, burglary of habitation
Saul Rodriguez Ochoa, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)
Bradley Scott Garrington, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Michael Edward Caban, aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon
Daniel Todd Jones, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)
Chad Charles Howard, sexual assault of a child (two counts)
Michelle Anne Schmidt, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
*Editor’s note: Some indictments remained sealed as of Tuesday, Nov. 7.