Cross charged with assault

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Tags: Chico

A Chico man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after the resident fired a rifle outside his home last month is facing multiple criminal charges.

Terry Weldon Cross, 63, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault against date/family/household member with a weapon, both first degree felonies, as well as the third degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 at Cross’ home in the 1600 block of Texas 101 north of Chico.

Sheriff Lane Akin said his office received numerous calls between 9 p.m. Oct. 23 and 2 a.m. Oct. 24 from Cross, who claimed he was seeing people in his backyard shining lasers and flashlights into his windows.

Deputies responded four times for the same call at the home in that time period but found no one outside. It was on the fourth visit to the home that Cross was heard firing a gun.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies heard the gunshots coming from behind Cross’ home as they pulled up.

One deputy retrieved his AR-15 rifle, walked around the home and found Cross outside with a rifle, the affidavit states. The officer announced he was with the sheriff’s office and told Cross to drop his weapon.

The officer “observed the defendant point the rifle in his direction. Fearing for his life, (the officer) fired his weapon several times, striking the defendant,” the affidavit states.

The officer contacted Wise County EMS and then entered the home. Inside, he found Cross’ wife with an apparent gunshot wound to her cheek.

The affidavit says the wife gave two different accounts of what happened. She first told an officer she and Cross had been fighting over the rifle and Cross accidentally shot her. She later told a medic who was treating her that she was shot by a person who entered the house.

The investigating officer determined the wife had changed her story to protect her husband from criminal charges, the affidavit states.

The investigator also determined that Cross had shot at a neighbor’s home about three-tenths of a mile away and at a car parked on Cross’ property.

Both Cross and his wife were taken to separate hospitals and have since been released after treatment.

The affidavit also states a Texas Ranger was contacted to investigate the officer-involved shooting element of the incident. The ranger told the sheriff’s office investigator he had completed his investigation and believes the officer who shot Cross “will be clear of any criminal responsibility,” according to the affidavit.

The officer has returned to duty at the sheriff’s office.

Akin said the results of the ranger’s investigation will be sent to the Wise County district attorney’s office for review.

Cross remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with total bail set at $55,000.