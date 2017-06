By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Farm Road 2123 two miles south of Bridgeport.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said the driver, Britton Podzemny, 34, of Bridgeport, was traveling north on FM 2123 around 6:30 a.m. when his motorcycle went off the roadway on a curve and struck a fence.

Podzemny died at the scene.

The wreck is still under investigation.