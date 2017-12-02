Crash injures 2

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Two men were injured Friday morning in a multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. 81/287 just north of Rhome.

Rhome Police Officer Bryan Pickler said Colton Batterton, 21, of Newark was southbound on U.S. 81/287 about 7 a.m. when he tried to pass an 18-wheeler.

“He went to go into the right lane, and his rear bumper clipped the front bumper of the 18-wheeler,” Pickler said. “He fishtailed and flipped over into the northbound lanes of traffic.”

Batterton’s Dodge pickup hit a northbound Ford SUV, driven by Jeffery Sanders, 30. Pickler said upon impact, the SUV also flipped. Both vehicles landed on their tops about 60 yards apart. The SUV was in the ditch at the right shoulder, and the pickup landed across the line dividing the right lane and shoulder.

Both men were taken to Wise Health System in Decatur by ground ambulance, but Sanders was flown from WHS to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with internal injuries, Pickler said. A dog riding in Sanders’ vehicle was also injured.

Another car was damaged by flying debris from the wreck, but its driver was not injured.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 were shut down for one hour. Traffic was diverted to the service road at the northbound exit for Texas 114. There was a minor accident in the backup when a driver tried to travel the wrong way on the service road. Pickler said no one was injured.

In addition to Rhome PD, Wise County’s Medic 1, Medic 3 and Rescue 1 were called to the scene, as well as the Department of Public Safety and sheriff’s deputies.